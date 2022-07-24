This week in pictures: Stunning photos from across the world

Associated Press

Revelers hold up their containers to try and fill them with water during the annual water fight in the streets of the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 17.Runners compete during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, in Eugene, Ore.Firefighters and policemen evacuate a woman from her home in Penteli, Greece, Tuesday, July 19, as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens.A man jumps into Lake Michigan to cool off Wednesday, July 20, with the downtown Chicago skyline seen in the background.A police officer tries to prevent an anti-government protester from pulling the hair of a woman who is part of group that appeared to show their support for the government during a march to the Ministry of Health of healthcare workers critical of the government, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 21.A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home.Anya Astin, of Fallbrook, Calif, poses on Fifth Avenue on Day 3 of Comic-Con International, Saturday, July 23, in San Diego.