This week in pictures: Most stunning photos from across the world

Associated Press

Shiite Muslim worshipers gather at the holy shrine of Imam Abbas during the first day of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha in Karbala, Iraq, Saturday, July 9.A boy shoots blanks from a Kalashnikov machine gun at a weapons exhibition during a military show in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 10.A motorcyclist rides through a waterlogged road after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad, Monday, July 11.Ukrainian servicemen of the Khartia battalion take cover in a shelter on the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12.Boys play in a city fountain before sunset in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, July 12.Music fans cheer for American electronic music producer and deejay Marshmello during his performance at the Festival d'été de Quebec, in Quebec City, Canada, Wednesday, July 13.A skimboarder rides a wave on the shore, Thursday, July 14, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.Volunteers sit next to a huge rainbow flag before a parade as a part of the 23rd Seoul Queer Culture Festival which is held from July 15 to July 31, in Seoul, South Korea.A "La Diablada" dancer embraces a girl during a celebration in honor of the Virgin del Carmen, patron saint of Chile, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, July 16. Hundreds of cowboys in woolen ponchos and families on wooden horse carts lined up to receive a priest's blessing in the huge esplanade in front of the National Sanctuary of Maipu on Saturday afternoon.