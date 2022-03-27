This Week in Pictures: A look at the most striking images from around the world

Pakistan Air Force jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)



Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, 50, in Beersheba, southern Israel, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Kravitzky was among four people killed Tuesday in a car ramming and stabbing attack by a Bedouin Arab citizen of Israel in Beersheba, officials called a terror attack with nationalist motives. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, right, claps hands at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

A ballet dancer performs during the staging of the ballet Giselle to the music of Adolphe Charles Adam, at the Romanian National Opera, in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Taylor Fritz reacts after defeating Rafael Nadal, of Spain, in the men's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Fritz won 6-3, 7-6. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



A large image of Francia Marquez is projected behind Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate with the Historical Pact Coalition, right, during an event presenting Marquez, standing next to him, as his running mate in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, ahead of May 29 elections. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)



Farmers attend an event after marching in a demonstration to mark World Water Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Natalya mourns the death of her brother Sergiy Muravyts'kyi, 61, who was killed during a Russian attack in the village of Mriya, which means Dream in Ukrainian, during a ceremony before his cremation at the Baikove cemetery, Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Damage is seen inside a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yasnohorodka, a rural town where the Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian army, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Paliy was killed in action during fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. (AP Photo)

People examine the damage after the shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. At least eight people were killed in the attack. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Niko Kytosaho, of Finland, soars through the air during his trial jump at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Stella Morris speaks to the media and supporters after cutting a wedding cake after marrying her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)