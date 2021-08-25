MARKET NEWS

English
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
These are Shashi Tharoor's favourite memes of himself smashing a coconut

Ever since the image of Shashi Tharoor "ritually smashing a coconut" with all his might went viral, Twitter users replaced the background of the temple with all sorts of odd places, including a dance show and a cricket field. Some of these memes caught Shashi Tharoor’s attention and left him amused.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST
Several memes of Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have gone viral since the first photo of him smashing a coconut with all his might first floated on social media. (Image: Twitter)
In the original image, Tharoor could be seen holding a coconut in one hand, all ready to throw it on the ground with all his might to crack it open. The picture of the Congress MP wearing a yellow kurta and mundu while bursting a coconut was taken inside a temple. (Image: Twitter)
However, ever since the image went viral, Twitter users replaced the background of the temple with all sorts of odd places, including a dance show and a cricket field. Some of these memes caught Shashi Tharoor’s attention and left him amused. (Image: Twitter)
He tweeted: “There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny.” (Image: Twitter)
first published: Aug 25, 2021 10:32 pm

