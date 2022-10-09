The week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

A dead whale is towed away from the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, October 4. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days.An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries palm fronds to build a Sukkah, a temporary structure built for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Friday, October 7. The Sukkah is built and lived in during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, named for the shelters the Israelites lived in as they wandered the desert for 40 years. The week-long holiday begins Sunday.Swedish scientist Svante Paabo poses with a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, October 3. The Swedish scientist was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries on human evolution.Yuri Shapovalov rows a boat full of goods and with a Ukrainian serviceman they cross the Siverskyi-Donets river under a destroyed bridge in Staryi-Saltiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, October 5. Shapovalov helps locals daily to cross the river with goods as the bridge was mostly destroyed during fighting.Members of "Vella de Xiquets de Valls" form their human tower during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Sunday, October 2.Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife Kathy have a winter home, a trailer originally purchased by Kathy's mother in 1979, on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, October 5, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.Alex Bowman (48), Joey Logano (22), Austin Cindric (2), Justin Allgaier (62) and Ty Gibbs (23) are involved in a crash in Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, October 2, in Talladega, Ala.