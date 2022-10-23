The week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

A wooden statue of a condor stands under the stars at the entrance of the base of the Andean Condor Conservation Program in Sierra Paileman in the Rio Negro province of Argentina.Police carry a man across a flooded street in El Castano, Venezuela. At least three people died and dozens of homes were damaged Monday by the overflow of the El Castaño river, President Nicolas Maduro said.Ecuadorian migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama hoping to reach the US.A child dressed as an Ewok character participates in a Star Wars parade in Mexico City.Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.American celebrity socialite Paris Hilton attends an event with her fans in Mumbai.Members of the US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, lead Master Sgt. Antonio Lofton, perform during the Joint Service Drill-Off at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.