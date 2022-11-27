The week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

READ MORE

A Mexico's fan wearing a sombrero walks towards the Lusail Stadium before the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday.Long time exposure photo shows a regional train approaching the train station of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday.A visitor takes a picture of fall colors of ginkgo tree leaves at a park in Tokyo, Tuesday.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, November 26. The rocket is ferrying supplies to the International Space Station.A man carries his injured daughter as they head to a temporary shelter for those displaced by Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday.A woman looks at her photo while riding a camel in Mesaieed, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. Throngs of World Cup fans in Qatar looking for something to do between games are leaving Doha for a classic Gulf tourist experience: riding a camel in the desert. But the sudden rise in tourists is putting pressure on the animals, who have almost no time to rest between each ride.Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday.A plane flies over the Crescent Tower Lusail during sunrise in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday.