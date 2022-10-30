The week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

Russian Kamila Valieva competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Grand Prix, the Golden Skate of Moscow, at Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia.Autumn coloured trees stand around trees destroyed by the bark beetle and drought near Schierke, Germany.A street photographer leaves Bolivar Square with her llama after it started to rain in Bogota, Colombia.The northern lights (aurora borealis) shimmer above an apartment complex in Anchorage, Alaska.Janay Douglas, left, and Renada Bridgett, right, embrace each other outside of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Douglas is the parent of a 15-year-old at the school who was stuck in a hallway when the school shut down during a shooting. Bridgett is the student's aunt.People walk on a pedestrian bridge that has text written on it that reads in Portuguese "Democracy" in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, October 26. Brazil is set for a presidential run-off election scheduled for October 30.A camel herder is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Pushkar, in Rajasthan.Firefighters work at the site of burning tanks after shelling of an oil depot by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.