    Supermoon brightens July night sky: All you need to know about it

    The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted that the first full moon of the summer will be brighter and just 224,895.4 miles (361,934 km) from Earth.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST
    Due to its proximity to Earth, the supermoon in July, sometimes known as the 'buck moon', has brightened skies all over the world, from Argentina to Britain. According to Nasa, it is 5.8% larger and 12.8% brighter than a typical full moon, and it will be visible for about three days. The supermoon rises around 7.39am EDT every day from last Saturday and will stay July 4 evening Indian time The moon was in its biggest size on Delhi skies at 5.08pm on Monday. (Image: AP)
    A supermoon occurs when the Moon is both full and at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Because male deer antlers are fully developing in July, according to the Royal Observatory, the full moon in July was given the Native American moniker Buck Moon. Antlers are shed and grown again by bucks. (Image : AP)
    The Old Farmer's Almanac states that the Moon's maximum illumination occurred on July 3 at 07:39 Eastern Time (12:39 BST). The Buck Moon, according to the Almanac, which has been publishing astronomical data for centuries, will orbit the Earth more closely than previous full moons this year. (Image: AP)
    Even though it might take some time for the human eye to notice the size difference between a regular full moon and a supermoon, The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted that the first full moon of the summer will be brighter and just 224,895.4 miles (361,934 km) from Earth. (Image: AP)
    Although there are typically 12 full moons per year, there will be 13 in 2023. According to The Old Farmer's Almanack, August will see two supermoons, including a blue moon that will be this year's closest moon to Earth. On September 29, 2023, the fourth and final supermoon of that year will rise. (Image: AP)
