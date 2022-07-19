 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stunning photos from Hyderabad's Bonalu festival

Associated Press
Jul 19, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.

A devotee dances balancing decorated pots, filled with cooked rice as an offering for goddess Kali, during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19.

A devotee dances balancing decorated pots, filled with cooked rice as an offering for goddess Kali, during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19. People dressed as Pothuraju, a mythical character, dances near the landmark Charminar monument during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19. Artistes perform during Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction. People dressed as Pothuraju, a mythical character, dance near the landmark Charminar monument during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19.
TAGS: #Bonalu festival #Hyderabad #Slideshow #Telangana
