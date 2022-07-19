Stunning photos from Hyderabad's Bonalu festival

A devotee dances balancing decorated pots, filled with cooked rice as an offering for goddess Kali, during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19.

People dressed as Pothuraju, a mythical character, dances near the landmark Charminar monument during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19.

Artistes perform during Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.