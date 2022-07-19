English
    Stunning photos from Hyderabad's Bonalu festival

    Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.

    Associated Press
    July 19, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
    A devotee dances balancing decorated pots, filled with cooked rice as an offering for goddess Kali, during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19.
    People dressed as Pothuraju, a mythical character, dances near the landmark Charminar monument during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 19.
    Artistes perform during Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.
    Artistes perform during Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.
    People dressed as Pothuraju, a mythical character, dance near the landmark Charminar monument during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19.
    People dressed as Pothuraju, a mythical character, dance near the landmark Charminar monument during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 19.
    Tags: #Bonalu festival #Hyderabad #Slideshow #Telangana
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 08:09 pm
