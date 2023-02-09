 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

In photos: Top 10 NBA scorers of all time

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

LeBron James has surpassed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to make NBA history. Take a look at other star players.

A look at the NBA Hall of Fame.

1/10
Top scorer: LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers. Score: 38,388 points. (Image credit: Reuters)
2/10
Second spot: Veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right). Score: 38,387. Played for: The Bucks and LA Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
3/10
Third: Karl Malone. Score: 38,928. Played for: Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
4/10
Fourth spot: Kobe Bryant. Score: 33,643. Team: Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
5/10
Fifth: Michael Jordan (left). Score: 32,292. Teams: Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. (Image credit: AFP)
6/10
Sixth: Dirk Nowitzki. Score: 31,560. Teams: DJK Würzburg and Dallas Maverick. (Image credit: AFP)
7/10
Seventh: Wilt Chamberlain. Score: 31,419. Teams: Philadelphia/ San Francisco Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. (Image credit: AFP)
8/10
Eighth: Shaquille O'Neal. Score: 28,596. Teams: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. (Image credit: AFP)
9/10
Ninth: Carmelo Anthony. Score: 28,289. Team: Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
10/10
Tenth: Moses Malone. Score: 27,409. Team: Philadelphia 76ers. (Image credit: AFP)