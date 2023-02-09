In photos: Top 10 NBA scorers of all time

LeBron James has surpassed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to make NBA history. Take a look at other star players.
Top scorer: LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers. Score: 38,388 points. (Image credit: Reuters)
Second spot: Veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right). Score: 38,387. Played for: The Bucks and LA Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
Third: Karl Malone. Score: 38,928. Played for: Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
Fourth spot: Kobe Bryant. Score: 33,643. Team: Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
Fifth: Michael Jordan (left). Score: 32,292. Teams: Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. (Image credit: AFP)
Sixth: Dirk Nowitzki. Score: 31,560. Teams: DJK Würzburg and Dallas Maverick. (Image credit: AFP)
Seventh: Wilt Chamberlain. Score: 31,419. Teams: Philadelphia/ San Francisco Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. (Image credit: AFP)
Eighth: Shaquille O'Neal. Score: 28,596. Teams: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. (Image credit: AFP)
Ninth: Carmelo Anthony. Score: 28,289. Team: Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
Tenth: Moses Malone. Score: 27,409. Team: Philadelphia 76ers. (Image credit: AFP)