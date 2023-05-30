Tats IPL 2023: CSK lifts 5th title, a look at the best moments from the final

1/15 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 29. A fifty-run partnership between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and cameos from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK clinch the final ball thriller. (Image: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

2/15 Gujarat posted a mammoth 214 for four after being asked to bat first. But after rain interrupted action for a while, the match was reduced to a 15-over affair with a new target of 171 runs. A rock-solid partnership between Conway and Ruturaj helped set foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK. (Image: AP)

3/15 However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow. Ravindra Jadeja's final-over heroic performance helped CSK register historic win against defending champions. Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK. (Image: AP)

4/15 MS Dhoni called Ambanti Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja to receive the IPL 2023 trophy. Veteran batter Rayudu played his last match of the IPL, leaving behind a legacy after he decided to hang up his boots on May 28. (Image: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

5/15 Players of Chennai Super Kings are joined by captain MS Dhoni's daughter as they celebrate with the winners trophy. (Image: AP)

6/15 Jadeja dedicated CSK's 5th IPL win to captain MS Dhoni. Jadeja took to Twitter to indicate that the entire team worked to clinch the victory for none other than Dhoni. (Image: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

7/15 Needing 13 off the final over, Mohit Sharma bowled four good balls before Jadeja hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations at the world's biggest cricket stadium. (Image: AP)

8/15 Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. (Image: AP)

9/15 Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma, left, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni. (Image: AP)

10/15 Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. (Image: AP)

11/15 Devon Conway labelled the IPL 2023 final victory as the 'greatest' win of his entire career. The left-handed batter played a pivotal role in the second innings to keep CSK in the race to claim their fifth IPL title. (Image: AP)

12/15 Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

13/15 Teammates applaud Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (23) as he walks off the field after losing his wicket. Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. (Image: AP)

14/15 Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Wriddhiman Saha made 54 and put on 64 runs with Sudharsan, who took charge after his partner's departure. (Image: AP)