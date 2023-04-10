IPL 2023: Rinku Singh hits mesmerising 5 sixes in an over against Gujarat; a look at other batters who achieved the feat

1/4

Indian batsman and off-spinner Rinku Singh blasted five sixes off Yash Dayal’s final five balls as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 205 to stun champions Gujarat Titans in a match on April 9 in Ahmedabad in IPL 2023 season. The mesmerising knock lit up social media. (Image: AP)

Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI, 2012) | West Indies all-rounder Christopher Henry Gayle was the first batter to smash five sixes in an over in the Indian Premier League. Gayle unleashed Rahul Sharma and smashed five consecutive sixes during a match against Pune Warriors India in the 2012 IPL season. (Image: AFP)

Rahul Tewatia (RR vs PBKS, 2020) | All-rounder Tewatia smashed 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over of the match against Kings XI Punjab, helping his team to chase the target of 224 runs. (Image: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK vs RCB, 2021) | In a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 season, Jadeja smashed Harshal Patel for five sixes and a four in the last over. (BCCI)