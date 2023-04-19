Tata IPL 2023: Mumbai beats Hyderabad for third straight IPL victory

1/10

All-rounder Cameron Green led Mumbai Indians to a 14-run victory over Hyderabad Sunrisers on April 18 to make it three straight wins in the Indian Premier League for the five-time champions. (Image: AP)

2/10

Green notched his maiden IPL half-century and his unbeaten 64 anchored Mumbai to 192-5 after Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field. (Image: AP)

3/10

The Australian all-rounder then picked up the vital wicket of Markram as Hyderabad were bowled out for 178 in the final over with Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun bagging his first wicket in his second IPL game. (Image: AP)

4/10

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (28) blazed six boundaries before he got a leading edge when he tried to flick fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan on the on side and was caught at mid-off. (Image: AP)

5/10

Marco Jansen then took two wickets in one over when Markram took a splendid diving catch over his shoulder to dismiss Ishan Kishan for 38 and Suryakumar Yadav’s (7) barren run in the tournament continued when Markram picked up his third catch with a full length dive at mid-off. (Image: AFP)

6/10

Hyderabad spinners Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande bowled well in the middle overs but Green and Tilak Varma (37) counter-punched in the latter half of the innings to propel Mumbai’s total as Natarajan (1-50) bowled too many full tosses while looking for yorkers. (Image: AP)

7/10

“We have a deep batting lineup, and we need to make sure they bat freely,” Sharma said. “I like Tilak’s approach. He is not afraid, he is not playing the bowler, he is playing the ball.” (Image: AP)

8/10

Jason Behrendorff‘s (2-37) struck twice in the powerplay which pegged back Hyderabad’s run-chase early as Harry Brook (9) top-edged fast bowler’s fourth ball and Rahul Tripathi (7) was caught behind. (Image: AP)

9/10

Mayank Agarwal (48) and South African Heinrich Klassen, who smashed 36 off 16 balls, brought Hyderabad back in the game with a 55-run stand before both holed out in successive overs to tall Tim David in the outfield, who took four catches and also ran out Sundar (10) with a direct throw. “We need to find a way to bat better,” Markram said. “The pitch stayed pretty much the same through the match … the dew didn’t come unfortunately. Obviously not nice to not win, but not going to be too down.” (Image: AP and AFP)

10/10

Mumbai moved to sixth on the points table while Hyderabad with two wins is just above last-place Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad will next meet Chennai Super Kings on April 21 while Mumbai will host Punjab Kings on April 22. (Image: IPL T20)

Associated Press