Tata IPL 2023: Delhi trips up Hyderabad in last over

Axar Patel's all-round performance helped the last-placed Delhi Capitals trip up Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the Indian Premier League on April 24. (Source: AP)

Patel scored 34 runs as Delhi struggled to 144-9, then he took 2-21 in four overs as Hyderabad slumped to 137-6 and failed to complete a routine chase. (Source: AP)

Beleaguered Delhi's second win was Hyderabad's third straight loss. Hyderabad needed 13 off the last over and Delhi gave the ball to medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar with an extra fielder inside the circle because Delhi was penalized for not finishing its overs in time. Kumar wasn't fazed: He gave up only five runs. (Image: @IPL)

Delhi chose to bat first and lost opener Philip Salt for a golden duck, caught behind off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked 2-11 in four overs. (Source: AP)

David Warner (21) and Mitchell Marsh (25) shared 38 runs but the innings never really acquired any momentum. (Source: AP)

Washington Sundar wrecked the Delhi top order. He dismissed Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in the space of five deliveries in the eighth over. Delhi suddenly went from 57-2 to 62-5. (Source: AP)

Patel and Manish Pandey each scored 34 in a stand of 69 off 59 balls in what proved to be a match-winning sixth-wicket partnership. Delhi had the launch pad for a higher score but a second collapse dropped it from 131-5 to 139-9 in the space of 11 deliveries. (Source: AP)

Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal led the chase with 49 off 39 balls. They were still on course to win at 69-1 in the 12th over but then were squeezed by the Delhi spinners. (Source: AP)

Hyderabad lost four wickets within 16 deliveries and the game turned on its head. Suddenly, the asking rate climbed to more than nine per over. (Source: AP)

Heinrich Klaasen smacked 31 off 19 balls and Sundar was 24 not out off 15, but he and Marco Jansen couldn't accelerate in the last two overs. (Source: AP)

Associated Press