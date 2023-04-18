Tata IPL 2023: Chennai survives Du Plessis-Maxwell storm to beat Bangalore

1/13

Chennai Super Kings held on for an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring IPL match on April 17, despite a blistering partnership from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. (Image: AFP)

A game billed as the clash between Indian superstars Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni saw a record-equalling 33 sixes hit in Bengaluru. The IPL has witnessed that number of sixes in a game thrice, with Chennai involved each time. (Image: AP)

Devon Conway and Shivam Dube blasted 83 and 52 respectively to help Chennai post a commanding 226-6 batting first. "Dube is a clean hitter, is a tall guy with good reach," Dhoni said of the 29-year-old. "He can hit spinners. He needs to believe that he can score runs in the middle overs more than us because he has the talent." (Image: AFP)

Four-time champions Chennai moved to third in the 10-team table with three wins in five matches. (Image: AFP)

But Bangalore skipper Du Plessis (62) and Maxwell (76) brought the home crowd alive in a blazing partnership of 126. The pair tore into the opposition attack, striking 12 sixes between them after losing two early wickets including Kohli for six in the first over. (Image: AP)

Dhoni played his part with two high catches to dismiss the dangerous pair, with Maxwell and Du Plessis falling in the space of two overs. (Image: AFP)

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana removed Maxwell after his 36-ball blitz, including eight hits over the boundary, and England spinner Moeen Ali sent back Du Plessis. (Image: AP)

Dinesh Karthik attempted to keep up the attack with his 14-ball 28 but Chennai regained control with regular wickets as Bangalore failed to keep up with the asking rate. (Image: AFP)

With 19 runs needed to win from the final over, Matheesha Pathirana, a fast bowler with a slinging action, kept his calm to give away just 10 and Bangalore ended on 218-8. "DK finishing the game, that's bread and butter for him, but that shows how good their bowling was," Du Plessis said. "At the toss, I said 200 was par, it was 10-15 too many." (Image: AFP)

New Zealand opener Conway set the tone for the match with his 45-ball knock, laced with six sixes, as he put on big partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane and then Dube. (Image: AFP)

Rahane smashed 37 before being bowled by Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga but Conway kept up the charge with Dube for company in a partnership of 80 off 37 balls. (Image: AFP)

Bangalore attempted to pull things back with the wickets of Conway, who was named man of the match, and Dube, who departed after a 27-ball innings. (Image: AFP)

But Moeen steered the team to the mammoth total with his unbeaten nine-ball 19. (Image: AP)

AFP