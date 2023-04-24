Tata IPL 2023: Chennai hits highest score of IPL season to go top

1/10

Chennai Super Kings hit 235-4 in the highest score so far this season by any team in the Indian Premier League as it crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on April 23. (Image: IPL T20)

Ajinkya Rahane hit 71 not out off 29 deliveries and Shivam Dube contributed a 21-ball 50 as Chennai recorded the highest-ever IPL total at Eden Gardens, beating Kolkata's 232-4 against Mumbai Indians in 2019. (Image: IPL T20)

In reply, Kolkata finished at 186-8 which included Jason Roy’s 26-ball 61. (Image: AP)

Chennai moved top of the standings with its fifth win in seven games after Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven runs earlier on April 23. (Image: IPL T20)

Asked to bat first, Chennai got off to a flier thanks to a 73-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35). Conway hit his fourth consecutive half-century, scoring 56 off 40 balls. (Image: IPL T20)

Their opening stand was the perfect platform for Rahane and Dube, who hit a barrage of boundaries to regale the packed Eden Gardens. Rahane reached 50 off 24 balls, and hit five sixes as well as six fours overall. Dube hit five sixes, as the duo added 85 off 32 balls. (Image: IPL T20)

Dube’s dismissal didn’t slow down Rahane, who scored 21 off the last five deliveries he faced and put on another 38 off 13 balls with Ravindra Jadeja (18). (Image: AP)

It was Chennai’s third highest score in IPL history and proved to be well beyond Kolkata’s reach. Young pacer Akash Singh bowled an impressive opening spell, dismissing Sunil Narine for a three-ball duck. (Image: AP)

Kolkata was 2-1 before Roy arrived at the crease. He didn’t open owing to an injury whilst fielding, but unleashed five fours and five sixes to reach 50 off 19 balls. (Image: AP)

His 65-run partnership with Rinku Singh for the fifth wicket kept things interesting, but the target proved to be far out of reach. Singh scored his second half-century of the season with 53 not out off 33 balls. (Image: AP)

