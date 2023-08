1/9 Suryakumar Yadav hit 83 off 44 balls after both India openers were out early to pace the visitors to a seven-wicket win over the West Indies on August 8 in the third Twenty20 match. (Image: AP)

2/9 The hosts still lead the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final two matches on August 12 and August 13 in Lauderhill, Florida. (Image: AP)

3/9 West Indies captain Rowan Powell won the toss and decided to bat as his side scored 159-5, with Brandon King top-scoring with 42 and Powell adding an unbeaten 19-ball 40. (Image: AP)

4/9 India replied with 164-3 in often steady drizzle at Providence Stadium in the second innings, which did not stop play. (Image: AP)

5/9 After Indian openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) were out before the fifth over, Yadav, the world’s No. 1 T20 batter, hit 10 fours and four sixes. Tilak Varma (49 not out) was batting when the winning runs were scored. (Image: AP)

6/9 Kuldeep Yadav led the India bowlers with a 3-wicket haul by giving just 28 runs while Alzarri Joseph had 2-25 for the West Indies. (Image: AP)

7/9 Powell estimated his side was 10 or 15 runs short. “It was a pretty good wicket. The start we got, it was something we asked for, but we lost way in the middle,” Powell said. "We have a few days to sit down and relax and come back.” (Image: AP)

8/9 Suryakumar Yadav was named man of the match. “It was really important to be myself in the power play,” he said. “We’ve (he and Varma) batted for a long time now. We both understand each other.” (Image: AP)