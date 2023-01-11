Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023: Take a look at the glittering opening ceremony

1/10

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.Naveen Patnaik expressed his immense delight with the way the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup has returned to Odisha.The grand Opening Ceremony of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 was held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha today.Bollywood actress Disha Patani performed at the inauguration.Glimpses of FIH Men's World Cup Hockey 2023 celebrations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performed at the inaugural.The K-POP girl group Blackswan performed.Singers such as Lisa Mishra, Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade performed at the ceremony.Actors Archita Sahu and Sabyasachi Mishra performed at the event.Bollywood composer Pritam Chakraborty performed at the event.