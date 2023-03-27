Nikhat Zareen bags second World Boxing Championship title; a look at her boxing career

1/6 With the win, Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the title of the prestigious tournament twice.

2/6 Zareen was introduced to boxing by her father and she trained under him for a year. She was inducted into the Sports Authority of India in Vishakhapatnam to train under Dronacharya awardee, IV Rao in 2009. A year later, she won gold at the Erode Nationals, Tamil Nadu and was declared as the 'golden best boxer'.

3/6 In 2014, Zareen won a gold medal at the third Nations Cup International Boxing Tournament held in Novi Sad, Serbia on January 12, 2014. Zareen defeated Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the 51 kg weight category. In 2015, she won a gold medal at 16th Senior Woman National Boxing Championship at Assam.

4/6 In 2019, she won a silver medal at Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament held in Bangkok and a gold medal at Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

5/6 At the World Championships here, Nikhat has moved down from her preferred 52kg weight class to the light flyweight division (50kg), which is an Olympic category. She had to go through six exhausting bouts, including three back-to-back ones to clinch the gold.