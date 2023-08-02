India inflicts 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series by 2-1

1/11 West Indies lost its first three wickets with only 17 on the scoreboard and never recovered as India won the final one-day international by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on August 1. (Image: AP)

2/11 Put in to bat, India reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out. (Image: AP)

3/11 West Indies was all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar's 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King (0) and Kyle Mayers (4). (Image: BCCI)

4/11 The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start, scoring 143 in 19.4 overs. (Image: AP)

5/11 Hardik, whose final over was against Romario Shepherd, hit five sixes and four fours. (Image: BCCI)

6/11 Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik added more quick runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in India’s highest ODI total against West Indies in West Indies. (Image: AP)

7/11 In reply, West Indies was 1-1, 7-2 and then 17-3 with the wicket of captain Shai Hope (5). (Image: AP)

8/11 The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (2-25). Late resistance came from Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) who put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket. (Image: AP)

9/11 West Indies was unchanged from its series-leveling six-wicket victory in the second ODI. (Image: AP)

10/11 India, which will host the Cricket World Cup from October, was again under-strength as it rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once more. India made two changes — bringing in Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 8 at No. 3, and Jaydev Unadkat for Axar Patel and Umran Malik. Unadkat was playing his first ODI game for 10 years and took 1-16 in five overs. (Image: AP)