Ind vs Aus: CM Bhupendra Patel inspects preparations at Narendra Modi Stadium

Preparations for the fourth India-Australia Test of the Border-Gavaskar series are underway which will feature Prime Ministers of India and Australia watching the match. (Image: ANI)Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the Narendra Modi Stadium, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Spots Complex, in Ahmedabad ahead of the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which will start from March 9 onwards. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)Patel reviewed the preparations for the presence of the heads of both countries at the stadium. (Image: ANI)Banners of PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have gone up ahead of the match. The two Prime Ministers will watch the first day of the match. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)India is currently leading the series by 2-1. If they win the final Test, they will qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards. (Image: ANI)India had won the first Test at Nagpur by an inning and 132 runs, followed by a six-wicket win at Delhi in the second Test. Australia prevented the possibility of facing a whitewash by winning the third Test at Indore by nine wickets within three days. (Image: Twitter @ddsportschannel)