In Pics: Virat Kohli becomes 4th highest run scorer in T20 cricket

1/9

Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket on April 10. (Image: AP)

2/9

Kohli accomplished this milestone during RCB's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)

3/9

Vintage Virat was on full display as he scored 61 in just 45 balls against LSG. (Image: AP)

4/9

Kohli has scored 164 runs so far in three matches of IPL 2023 at an average of 82 and a strike rate of above 147 with two half-centuries. (Image: AP)

5/9

Since his T20 debut in 2007, Virat has evolved into a legend of this format and has scored 11,429 runs in 362 matches and 345 innings. (Image: AFP)

6/9

He has scored six centuries and 86 half-centuries in the shorter format, with the best score of 122*. (Image: AFP)

7/9

With over 4,000 runs in 115 matches, Kohli is the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals. (Image: AFP)

8/9

Virat Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history so far, having scored 6,788 runs in 226 matches and 218 innings. (Image: AFP)

9/9

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the highest runs scorer in T20 cricket, scoring 14,562 runs in 463 matches. With a total of 12,528 runs in 510 matches in T20 cricket, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is the second-highest run scorer. Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard takes the third spot with a score of 12,175 runs in 625 matches in T20 cricket. (With inputs from ANI)

Moneycontrol News