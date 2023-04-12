English
    In Pics: Virat Kohli becomes 4th highest run scorer in T20 cricket

    Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket on April 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
    Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket on April 10. (Image: AP)
    Kohli accomplished this milestone during RCB's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)
    Vintage Virat was on full display as he scored 61 in just 45 balls against LSG. (Image: AP)
    Kohli has scored 164 runs so far in three matches of IPL 2023 at an average of 82 and a strike rate of above 147 with two half-centuries. (Image: AP)
    Since his T20 debut in 2007, Virat has evolved into a legend of this format and has scored 11,429 runs in 362 matches and 345 innings. (Image: AFP)
    He has scored six centuries and 86 half-centuries in the shorter format, with the best score of 122*. (Image: AFP)
    With over 4000 runs in 115 matches, Kohli is the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals. (Image: AFP)
    Virat is also the highest run-scorer in the IPL history, so far, having scored 6,788 runs in 226 matches and 218 innings. (Image: AFP)
    West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the highest runs scorer in T20 cricket, scoring 14,562 runs in 463 matches. With a total of 12,528 runs in 510 matches in T20 cricket, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is the second highest run scorer. Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard takes the third spot with a score of 12,175 runs in 625 matches in T20 cricket. (With inputs from ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 12, 2023 04:37 pm