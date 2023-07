1/10 Sam Kerr, Australia's captain and prolific striker, rejoins the Matildas following a great season with Chelsea. Kerr was just 15 years old when she made her international debut for Australia and scored five goals in the 2019 World Cup. She holds the distinction of being the first Australian (male or female) to score a hat-trick in a World Cup. Unfortunately, Kerr suffered from a calf injury mid-week and couldn’t play in the Irish clash and might not return until the final match. (Image: NW18 Creative)

2/10 Marta Vieira da Silva, the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, is preparing for her sixth World Cup appearance. She was as young as 17 to make her first World Cup soccer appearance. Marta holds the record for most goals in World Cup competitions. Not only is she ranked eighth in the world but is also among the top-paid women's soccer stars in the world. (Image: NW18 Creative)

3/10 Alex Morgan, a three-time Olympian, helped the United States win gold in London in 2012, highlighted by her 123rd-minute goal in the USA's epic semifinal win over Canada. She also appeared in all seven games of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, starting five of them and scoring against Colombia to help the United States win its first World Cup championship since 1999. (Image: NW18 Creative)

4/10 Khadija Shaw is a Jamaican professional footballer who now plays as a forward for Manchester City in the Women's Super League and for the Jamaica women's national team. She has the most goals in Jamaican history. Shaw became the first Caribbean woman to win the CONCACAF Women's 'Player of the Year’ title in May 2023, an honour that had been held by American women. (Image: NW18 Creative)

5/10 Alexia Putellas, 29, of Barcelona, was named Best FIFA Women's Player for the second year in a row. Barcelona midfielder is also the first woman to win the award twice since its inception in 2016. In October 2022, Putellas became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or Feminin twice. (Image: NW18 Creative)

6/10 Ada Hegerberg was the first female Ballon d'Or winner and will compete in the World Cup after ruling herself out of selection for her country for five years, until 2022, due to what she saw as a disrespect for women's football in Norway. And for her team Lyon, she has averaged more than a goal per game, earning eight French league crowns and six Champions Leagues. Her 59 Champions League goals set a new record for the competition. (Image: NW18 Creative)

7/10 Lena Oberdorf, who is only 21 years old, has already been one of Germany's assets for a number of seasons and has featured in the Women's World Cup France 2019. Oberdorf scored her first World Cup goal against Portugal in a qualification match for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in April 2022. (Image: NW18 Creative)

8/10 Hasegawa, who was born in Toda, Japan, in January 1997, joined Nippon TV Beleza at the age of 12 and advanced through their youth ranks before joining their senior team in 2013. The 26-year-old Japanese international moved to the Academy Stadium after impressing with the Hammers in the Barclays Women's Super League for a year. She has very well represented her country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Asian Cup, Olympic Games and SheBelieves Cup. (Image: NW18 Creative)

9/10 Born in 1991 in Berwick-upon-Tweed, near the Scottish border, Lucy Bronze won the FIFA The Best award in 2020 and the UEFA Player of the Year title in 2019. Bronze represented England in the World Cups of 2013, 2015, and 2019 and contributed to her country reaching the Euro 2017 semi-finals. The defender was nominated to the FIFPro XI for 2022 at the FIFA Awards in Paris in February 2023. (Image: NW18 Creative)