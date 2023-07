1/10 Virat Kohli will become the tenth member of this exclusive club on occasion of second Test match between India and West Indies (Image: PTI)

2/10 Sachin Tendulkar, in his long career played on international stage in a total of 664 matches

3/10 Sri Lankan player Mahela Jayawardena played around 652 international matches with the most outfield catches in international cricket

4/10 Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara played an astonishing 594 international matches holding best average of 10000 Test runs

5/10 Sanath Jayasuriya in his long career of 22 years played 586 international matches

(Image: ESPN cricket updates)

6/10 Ricky Ponting is the highest-placed non-Asian player in this list with 560 international matches

7/10 The first cricketer in this list to play the entirety of his career during the T20 era is MS Dhoni with 538 international matches

8/10 Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi played 524 international matches

9/10 South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis played 519 matches and entered this exclusive list