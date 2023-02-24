In Pics: Australia beat India by 5 runs to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

1/7

Associated Press

Australia reached their seventh straight Women's T20 World Cup final by holding off India to win by five runs on February 23. (Image: AP)Chasing Australia's 172-4, India were 28-3 before a rally by the middle and lower order gave them a chance of an upset against the two-time defending champions and top-ranked team. (Image: AP)India needed 20 off the last 12 balls of the semi-final after Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24 balls), captain Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) and Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 17) dragged the last World Cup's losing finalist back into contention. (Image: AP)Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen bowled a superb penultimate over for Australia, holding India to just four runs off those six balls and claiming the wicket of Sneh Rana, who was bowled for 11. (Image: AFP)With 16 needed off the last over to win, or 15 to tie the scores and force a Super Over, India got 10 and fell just short at 167-8. Australia have won five of the seven T20 World Cups played, only missing out in 2016 when they lost to West Indies in the final and in the first tournament in 2009 when they lost in the semis. (Image: AP)They have now made every final after 2009 and will play either England or hosts South Africa, who meet in the second semi-final on February 24. (Image: AP)Australia's score against India was down to their top four batters, with Alyssa Healy getting 25, fellow opener Beth Mooney 54 off 37, Meg Lanning 49 not out and Ashleigh Gardner 31 from 18. (Image: AP)