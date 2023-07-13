'Five star' Ashwin decimates West Indies for 150, puts India in command on Day 1

1/7 Ravichandran Ashwin had reasons to be chuffed as he became third Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to complete 700 scalps across formats in international cricket. (Image: BCCI)

2/7 Ashwin made the best possible comeback as his 33rd five-wicket haul put India in the driver's seat against a below-par West Indies on the first day of the opening Test. (Image: BCCI)

3/7 Ashwin justified his top billing in ICC Test bowlers' ranking with figures of 5 for 60 in 24.3 overs to decimate West Indies for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs. (Image: BCCI)

4/7 Opting to bat first, West Indies openers Chanderpaul (12, 44 balls) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (20 off 46 balls) went into a shell during the first hour as both Siraj and Unadkat beating the outside edge of both batters on multiple occasions. (Image: BCCI)

5/7 The opening day's honours went to Ashwin, whose un-matchable artistry was too much to handle for an under-cooked batting line-up. (Image: BCCI)

6/7 West Indies was decimated for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs (Image: BCCI)