Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated for 100th Test, becomes 13th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone: See pics

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara earned a much-deserved Guard of Honour from his teammates and got felicitated on his 100th Test landmark at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia on February 17.The entire Indian squad applauded and honoured Pujara for his historic achievement. (Image: BCCI)The legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who couldn’t stop praising the senior player for his contribution to Indian cricket, gave Pujara a special 100th Test cap. (Image: AP)Gavaskar expressed his optimism that Cheteshwar Pujara would achieve a century in his 100th Test, noting that the seasoned batsman had served as an example of “hard effort and self-belief.” (Image: BCCI)Pujara's father Arvind, wife Puja and daughter Aditi were also present at the felicitation ceremony at the Arun Jaitley stadium before the Test began. (Image: AFP)Pujara is the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests or more. He made his debut in 2010 and has scored 7,021 runs in 99 Tests for Team India at an average of 44.15 in his 13-year-long Test career. (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)