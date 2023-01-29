In photos: Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal’s record with Australian Open victory

1/5

Serb star Novak Djokovic beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on January 29 to win his 10th Australian Open title. (Image credit: Reuters)Novak Djokovic now has 22 Grand Slams to his credit, a record equal to Spanish champion Rafael Nadal. He said the 2023 Australian Open was his "biggest victory". (Image credit: Reuters)It was also the "most challenging" tournament for Djokovic, who was deported from Australia last year because of his unvaccinated status. "Not playing last year, coming back this year, I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome and comfortable to be in Melbourne, Australia." (Image credit: Reuters)It was an emotional moment for team Djokovic in Melbourne. (Image credit: Reuters)His fans waved flags with his photos, gathering in huge numbers to celebrate his Grand Slam milestone in Melbourne. (Image credit: AFP)