In photos: Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal’s record with Australian Open victory

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 29, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Novak Djokovic beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open title.

Serb star Novak Djokovic beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on January 29 to win his 10th Australian Open title. (Image credit: Reuters)
Novak Djokovic now has 22 Grand Slams to his credit, a record equal to Spanish champion Rafael Nadal. He said the 2023 Australian Open was his "biggest victory". (Image credit: Reuters)
It was also the "most challenging" tournament for Djokovic, who was deported from Australia last year because of his unvaccinated status. "Not playing last year, coming back this year, I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome and comfortable to be in Melbourne, Australia."  (Image credit: Reuters)
It was an emotional moment for team Djokovic in Melbourne. (Image credit: Reuters)
His fans waved flags with his photos, gathering in huge numbers to celebrate his Grand Slam milestone in Melbourne. (Image credit: AFP)