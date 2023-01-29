English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    In photos: Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal’s record with Australian Open victory

    Novak Djokovic beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open title.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
    Serb star Novak Djo
    1/5
    Serb star Novak Djokovic beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on January 29 to win his 10th Australian Open title. (Image credit: Reuters)
    In photos: Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal’s record with Australian Open victory
    2/5
    Novak Djokovic now has 22 Grand Slams to his credit, a record equal to Spanish champion Rafael Nadal. He said the 2023 Australian Open was his "biggest victory". (Image credit: Reuters)
    I have to say that this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have played in my life, considering the circumstances," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome and comfortable to be in Melbourne, Australia.
    3/5
    It was also the "most challenging" tournament for Djokovic, who was deported from Australia last year because of his unvaccinated status. "Not playing last year, coming back this year, I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome and comfortable to be in Melbourne, Australia."  (Image credit: Reuters)
    It was
    4/5
    It was an emotional moment for team Djokovic in Melbourne. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A supporter holds a flag with an image of Serbia's Novak Djokovic after his victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023.
    5/5
    His fans waved flags with his photos, gathering in huge numbers to celebrate his Grand Slam milestone in Melbourne. (Image credit: AFP)