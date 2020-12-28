Year-ender 2020 | Who took the biggest piece of the IPL pie?

The skipper of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made over Rs 137 crore from IPL. This amount is inclusive of the amount he drew as a salary. Once match fee, reward fee and other amounts are added this could cross the Rs 150-crore mark. (Source: Times Now)

Next up is Rohit Sharma. This Mumbai Indians captain draw a salary of over Rs 131 crore. He also has a yearly salary of Rs 15 crore. (Source: Times Now)

Virat Kohli has earned over Rs 126 crore. He also holds the record of being the highest earner in a single season of IPL. This RCB skipper also drew a salary of Rs 20 lakh per year in the first three seasons. (Source: TImes Now, Image Source: RCB Instagram)