Year-ender 2020 | Who took the biggest piece of the IPL pie?

From MS Dhoni to Suresh Raina, take a look at some of the top gainers from the Indian Premier League.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 03:29 PM IST
Image: Instagram/mahi7781
The skipper of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made over Rs 137 crore from IPL. This amount is inclusive of the amount he drew as a salary. Once match fee, reward fee and other amounts are added this could cross the Rs 150-crore mark. (Source: Times Now)
Next up is Rohit Sharma. This Mumbai Indians captain draw a salary of over Rs 131 crore. He also has a yearly salary of Rs 15 crore. (Source: Times Now)
Virat Kohli has earned over Rs 126 crore. He also holds the record of being the highest earner in a single season of IPL. This RCB skipper also drew a salary of Rs 20 lakh per year in the first three seasons. (Source: TImes Now, Image Source: RCB Instagram)
Despite skipping this season of the IPL, Suresh Raina sits at the fourth spot. He also had an income of Rs 99.7 crore. (Source: Times Now, Image Source: PTI)
TAGS: #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL
first published: Dec 28, 2020 03:18 pm

