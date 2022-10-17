Women’s Asia Cup 2022 | India clinch its seventh Women’s Asia Cup title defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Moneycontrol News

India maintained its dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final on October 15 for its seventh title in eight editions. (Image: asiancricket.org)The day was extremely memorable for India as bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9 in 20 overs. The target of 66 was chased down with very little inconvenience and it was Smriti Mandhana who top-scored with an unbeaten 51* off 25 balls. (Image: asiancricket.org)Chasing 66, India was off to a solid start as they managed to score nearly half of their target before spinner Inoka Ranaweera dismissed Shafali Verma (5 off 7 balls) after the batter was stumped by wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani. (Image: asiancricket.org)Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls. (Image: asiancricket.org)Sri Lanka could not catch a breather in the entire power-play and were left at a shambolic 16/5 with Nilakshi de Silva (5) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (0) at the crease. (Image: asiancricket.org)Team India continued to dominate their opponents. Sneh Rana caught and bowled Malsha Shehani for a five-ball duck. (Image: asiancricket.org)India's pacer Renuka Singh's three-over spell of 3/5 was the best part of India's bowling in the match. Spinners Gaekwad, and Rana also took two wickets. (Image: asiancricket.org)