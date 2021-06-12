MARKET NEWS

UEFA Euro 2020 | Italy beats Turkey 3-0 in tournament opener

It was the perfect start to Euro 2020 as Italy posted an emphatic win against Turkey to secure three points

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Insigne and Gianluigi Donnarumma before the match Pool via REUTERS/Alberto Lingria - UP1EH6B1GU0UX
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Italy's Lorenzo Insigne and Gianluigi Donnarumma before the match Pool (REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Jorginho in action with Turkey's Burak Yilmaz Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Medichini - UP1EH6B1H1SVJ
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy -Playing in front of their home crowd at the Olimpic stadium in Rome, Italy was dominant right from kick-off. Although the first half ended goalless, an own goal from Turkey’s Merih Demiral undid them in the early stages of the second half. (REUTERS/Andrew Medichini)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Alessandro Florenzi in action with Turkey's Burak Yilmaz Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt - UP1EH6B1H8RVX
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - The Turkish defence which weathered whatever the Italians threw at them in the first half, was soon undone and two more goals flew into their net courtesy of Immobile and Insigne. This was the first time Italy had scored three goals in a single fixture at the Euros. (REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Insigne shoots at goal Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Medichini - UP1EH6B1HRWWF
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. (REUTERS/Andrew Medichini)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Turkey's Merih Demiral scores an own goal and Italy's first goal Pool via REUTERS/Alberto Lingria - UP1EH6B1OOI5R
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy -The second half was a different story altogether. Italy attacked right from the whistle with much more intent and precision. It was the persistent attacking that drew the first mistake from Turkey. In the 53rd minute, Merih Demiral redirected a cross from Domenico Berardi into his own net after attempting to intercept the pass. (REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal with Ciro Immobile Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt - UP1EH6B1LUY3F
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy -Thirteen minutes later, Ciro Immobile tapped in Italy’s second goal. The attack started with Insigne who went down the left and flicked it to Barella who was in plenty of space. He sent it to Berardi on the right who spots the run of Spinazzola at the far side of the box. Spinazzola's shot off the cross was belted towards goal but was saved by the keeper. (REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - UP1EH6B1LOP33
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Barella, Immobile and Insigne combined to score the third goal. Cakir gave the ball away to Berardi. He played it to Barella, who then played it to Immobile. His pass into the path of Insigne was on point who curled the ball into the far bottom corner to take the scoreline to 3-0. (REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 11, 2021 Italy's Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Leonardo Bonucci, Ciro Immobile and teammates celebrate after Turkey's Merih Demiral scores an own goal and the first for Italy Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt - UP1EH6B1MR74E
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Turkey v Italy - Italy might not have started the tournament as the top contenders for the Euro 2020 title, but they now have made their intentions clear. They are strong favourites to go the distance at this championship and have the capability to give the other strong contenders a run for their money. (REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)
TAGS: #Football #gallery #Slideshow #Sports #UEFA Euro 2020
first published: Jun 12, 2021 12:44 pm

