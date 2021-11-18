MARKET NEWS

Sports

Top 10 highest-paid athletes of all time

Here’s the inflation adjusted career earnings of athletes. Find out who is the highest-paid athlete of all times.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
10 | Roger Federer | Sports: Tennis | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.12 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
9 | Michael Schumacher | Sports: Racing | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.13 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
8 | Lionel Messi | Sports: Football | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.14 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
7 | Lebron James | Sports: Basketball | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.17 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
6 | Floyd Mayweather | Sports: Boxing | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.20 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
5 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Sports: Football | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.24 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
4 | Jack Nicklaus | Sports: Golf | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.38 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
3 | Arnold Palmer | Sports: Golf | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $1.50 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
2 | Tiger Woods | Sports: Golf | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $2.10 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
1 | Michael Jordan | Sports: Basketball | Inflation adjusted career earnings: $2.62 billion (Image: News18 Creative)
