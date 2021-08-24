Tokyo Paralympics | Five athletes to watch at the Games

Markus Rehm, Germany | Known as the "Blade Jumper", three-time Paralympic champion Rehm is aiming to push the boundaries even further after demolishing the T64 long jump world record in June. The German, who turned 33 on August 22, leapt 8.62m at the European Championships in Poland—beating the previous record by a full 14cm. That jump would have been enough to win gold at every Olympics since 1992 and was only 33cm short of Mike Powell's non-disabled world record. Rehm has spoken of his desire to compete at the Olympics, but for the moment he is focused on adding more Paralympic gold to his collection in Tokyo. (Image: AFP)

Beatrice Vio, Italy | Wheelchair fencer Vio is a sporting icon in her native Italy, where she is a regular guest at Milan Fashion Week and has over a million followers on Instagram. The 24-year-old, known as "Bebe", started fencing at the age of five but had both legs and forearms amputated when she contracted meningitis as an 11-year-old. She turned her attention to wheelchair fencing—becoming the first competitive fencer with no arms or legs—and claimed a gold and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. But she has not been able to compete for two years because the pandemic has shut tournaments down, and she has admitted she is "scared" as she prepares to return to Tokyo. (Image: AFP)

Tatyana McFadden, USA | Wheelchair race legend McFadden already has 17 Paralympic medals to her name—now she's targeting more as she prepares for her fifth summer games. McFadden, who was born in Russia and raised in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six, also competed in cross-country skiing at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. But her influence is not limited to the race track—she's also an equal-rights campaigner who has welcomed the US team's decision to award Paralympic medalists the same prize money as Olympians. McFadden developed blood clots in 2017 that left her fearing her career was over, but she is back for another Games and aiming for more success. (Image: AFP)

Shingo Kunieda, Japan | World number one Kunieda is one of wheelchair tennis's most decorated players and a household name in his native Japan. Diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour when he was nine, he has gone on to win three Paralympic golds and two bronzes, as well as bagging over 100 career titles—singles and doubles combined. He became the first wheelchair tennis player to win consecutive men's Paralympic singles titles with victories in 2008 and 2012. But an elbow injury hampered Kunieda's chances of winning gold at the 2016 Rio Games, and he is more determined than ever to reclaim the Paralympic title on home soil. (Image: AFP)