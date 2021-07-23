MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics | Top Olympians to follow on social media

After a yearlong wait, the Tokyo Olympics finally begin from July 23. Athletes from around the world are in Tokyo, most of them restricted to training and their hotels because of virus protocols. Still, they are posting photos and videos of their travel and preparations for the Games.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
Ana Vazquez, from Mexico, shoots during practice for the 2020 Summer Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, July 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Young archer who began her career using the compound bow, but who has since switched to the recurve bow. (Image: AP)
United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2019.
Simone Biles, of the United State, trains on the floor exercise during an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Gymnastics superstar and gold medalist.
India's first Olympic fencer in sabre C.A. Bhavani Devi enjoying with her team ahead of Games. (Image: Twitter @IamBhavaniDevi)
Female swimmer Dania Nour will represent Palestine at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Image: Twitter @Africa4Pal)
Seven-time World Surfing League World Tour champion, Australia's Stephanie Gilmore rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan on July 22. ( Image: AP)
Seonaid McIntosh, of Britain, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. She continued her family's tradition of competing in shooting, despite suffering from arthritis. (Image: AP)
