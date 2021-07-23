Tokyo Olympics | Top Olympians to follow on social media

Ana Vazquez, from Mexico, shoots during practice for the 2020 Summer Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, July 18, in Tokyo. Young archer who began her career using the compound bow, but who has since switched to the recurve bow. (Image: AP)

United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, in Tokyo. She is sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2019. (Image: AP)

Simone Biles, of the United State, trains on the floor exercise during an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. Simone is gymnastics superstar and gold medalist. (Image: AP)

India's first Olympic fencer in sabre C.A. Bhavani Devi enjoying with her team ahead of Games. (Image: Twitter @IamBhavaniDevi)

Female swimmer Dania Nour will represent Palestine at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Image: Twitter @Africa4Pal)

Seven-time World Surfing League World Tour champion, Australia's Stephanie Gilmore rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan on July 22. (Image: AP)