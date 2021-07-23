Tokyo Olympics: Top 10 Indian athletes to watch out for

Deepika Kumari is a Indian professional archeress. Currently ranked the World No. 1, she competes in the event of archery.

PV Sindhu is an Indian professional badminton player. Sindhu has won medals at multiple tournaments including Olympics and on the BWF circuit including a gold at the 2019 World Championships.

Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom won the gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters)

Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years. (Image: Wikipedia)

Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)

Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)

Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she will partner with Ankita Raina in the women's doubles.

Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division. (Image: Wikipedia)

Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg. Vinesh Phogat is an Indian wrestler who comes from a successful family of wrestlers, with her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, being international wrestlers and Commonwealth Games medalists as well.