MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics: Top 10 Indian athletes to watch out for

Tokyo Olympics: India's Olympic contingent for Tokyo 2020 includes 127 participants from 18 sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalie in men's and women's hockey squads, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
Deepika Kumari is a Indian professional archeress. Currently ranked the World No. 1, she competes in the event of archery.
Deepika Kumari is a Indian professional archeress. Currently ranked the World No. 1, she competes in the event of archery.
File image
PV Sindhu is an Indian professional badminton player. Sindhu has won medals at multiple tournaments including Olympics and on the BWF circuit including a gold at the 2019 World Championships.
Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom wom gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters)
Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom won the gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters)
Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years. (Image: Wikipedia)
Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years. (Image: Wikipedia)
Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)
Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)
Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)
Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)
Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she will partner with Ankita Raina in the women's doubles.
Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she will partner with Ankita Raina in the women's doubles.
Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division. (Image: Wikipedia)
Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division. (Image: Wikipedia)
Vinesh Phogat | Phogat waves during the medal ceremony of Women’s 50kg wrestling Nordic in Gold Coast, on Saturday. (Image: PTI)
Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg. Vinesh Phogat is an Indian wrestler who comes from a successful family of wrestlers, with her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, being international wrestlers and Commonwealth Games medalists as well.
Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg. is a freestyle wrestler from India. He competes in 65 kg weight category. He is the only Indian wrestler to win 3 medals at the World Wrestling Championships.
Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg. is a freestyle wrestler from India. He competes in 65 kg weight category. He is the only Indian wrestler to win 3 medals at the World Wrestling Championships.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #gallery #Olympics #Slideshow #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Jul 23, 2021 08:14 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.