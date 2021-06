There are 43 venues located in tow main areas – Tokyo Bay Zone and Heritage Zone. (Image: News18 Creative)

Olympic stadium is built on the same premises as the main stadium of Tokyo’s last Games in 1964. It will hold the opening and closing ceremonies. (Image: News18 Creative)

Yoyogi National Stadium was built for the 1964 games. It is famous for its suspension roof design and has earned a glowing international reputation. (Image: News18 Creative)

Nippon Budokan stadium, also known as the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts- especially judo. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tokyo Aquatics Centre is one of the eight newly-built venues for the Olympics and was completed in February 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)

International Stadium Yokohama is a seasoned venue of world-class sporting events such as the finals for the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Rugby World Cup. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kokugikan Arena is the home of the Japanese national sport-sumo wrestling. The interiors of this arena are designed in a bowl shape. This allows spectators to easily view the sumo bouts in the centre of the auditorium from wherever they are seated. (Image: News18 Creative)

Aomi Urban Sports Park is a temporary venue situated in the waterfront Aomi district and is also situated conveniently close to the Athletes’ Village. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ariake Urban Sports Park has been constructed in the Ariake district, located in the stunning waterfront area close to the Athletes’ Village and the Big Sight venue. (Image: News18 Creative)