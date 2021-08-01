MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Small details tell Olympic-sized stories

Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale.

Associated Press
August 01, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale.
Canadian diver Jennifer Abel and Dominican volleyball player Lisvel Elisa Eve Mejia show similar enthusiasm — like many other athletes — with tattoos of the famed Olympic logo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Indian archer Atanu Das puts some Olympic pride into every shot — the hand he uses to release his arrows features a small ring cut to look like the Olympic rings. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
China's Chen Meng has a passion for table tennis that propeled her to a gold medal in women's singles. She wears it on her sleeve — well, actually, around her neck, with a necklace featuring interlocked gold paddles.
Zoom in and see the precise polish job on American sprinter Javianne Oliver's fingernails. Or the dust pan full of .22 LR caliber shell casings after a day on the shooting range.
Germany's Nike Lorenz has an even more personal touch. The field hockey player was cleared by organizers to wear rainbow colors with her uniform, and her shin guards include a spectrum of colors, topped by the black, red and yellow of Germany's flag. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Associated Press
first published: Aug 1, 2021 03:28 pm

