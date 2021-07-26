Tokyo Olympics 2020 | No cheers amid virus fears at fanless Tokyo Games

Gymnasts raised their arms and struck familiar poses — without the familiar explosion of cheers. Nothing to hear near the beach volleyball courts, either, except the piercing hiss of cicadas in surrounding trees. (Image: AP)

Carlos Edriel Yulo, of Philippines, performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

All around the Tokyo Games, empty seats have provided a sullen, silent reminder that these unusual Olympics have been staged against the will of many in Japan, where the coronavirus pandemic is surging. (Image: AP)

Only at a few far-flung events — like soccer matches in the northern prefecture of Miyagi — have fans been allowed to enter. Even then, capacities are severely limited. (Image: AP)

A DJ spun some beats at the 3-on-3 basketball court, but the six competitors on the court were essentially his entire audience. No one watched at archery, weightlifting or field hockey, either. (Image: AP)

One group of competitors who didn't seem to mind: dressage horses at the Equestrian Park, who carried on without a care as they performed pirouettes and piaffes. (Image: AP)

A group of officials watch from a doorway during Boxing competition at Kokugikan Arena at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Stands remain empty of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions on the north pitch of the Oi Hockey Stadium during a women's field hockey match between China and Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 25, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Lin Chen-hao, center right, of Taiwan, and Shira Rishony, of Israel, compete in a women's 48-kg match with no spectators attending at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Players of Brazil and Ivory Coast warm up in the International Stadium prior to a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 25, in Yokohama, Japan. (Image: AP)

Kento Momota of Japan competes against USA's Timothy Lam during men's singles Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 25, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Seats sit empty during the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the Tokyo International Forum, during the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Backdropped by empty seats at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Mexico's Luis Alvarez releases an arrow during the mixed team competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)