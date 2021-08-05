Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Medal worthy Olympians, caught in motion

A lifetime of work, and it can go in a blur. On the track, in the air, underwater, from the mound — Olympians are built for moving fast. In the briefest flash, much can be revealed. (Image: AP)

Slow the shutter speed just a tick and see the focus-amid-chaos as Spain's Daniel Sarmiento Melien leaps for a handball shot. (Image: AP)

As a competitor prepares to whiz by, mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands comes to an unintentional halt, tumbling to the ground while his ride flies off. (Image: AP)

Runners in the mens' 5,000-meters with their feet fuzzy beneath them. (Image: AP)

A swirl of splashes and outstretched arms around an up-for-grabs ball at water polo. (Image: AP)

The stillness of Dallas Escobedo's head as the Mexican softballer spins her arm around to deliver a pitch. Caught in motion for a lasting moment. (Image: AP)

Germany's Dorothee Schneider, riding Showtime FRH, competes in the equestrian dressage individual final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)

Swimmers dive in for the final of the men's 400-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)

Chizuru Arai, of Japan, left, and Clarisse Agbegnenou of France compete during their gold medal match in team judo competition. (Image: AP)

Spain's Begona Garcia Grau, left, drives the ball past China's Jinrong Zhang, right, during a women's field hockey match. (Image: AP)

Sara Kolak, of Croatia, competes in qualifications for the women's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)

Kyra Condie, left, of the United States, races against Aleksandra Miroslaw, of Poland, during the speed qualification portion of the women's sport climbing competition. (Image: AP)

Sofiia Lyskun of Ukraine competes in women's diving 10-meter platform preliminary at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes in men's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)

Anita Blaze of France, right, and Arianna Errigo of Italy compete in the women's individual Foil semifinal competition. (Image: AP)

Brazil's Gabriel Medina rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)