MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Indian athletes begin training at the Games village

Indian athletes practicing at the Olympics Village in Tokyo ahead of Games. Take a look...

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
Members of the India women's field hockey team gather during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Members of the India women's field hockey team gather during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
India’s first ever Olympic sabre fencer CA Bhavani Devi practicing in Tokyo. (Image: @Media_SAI)
India’s first ever Olympic sabre fencer CA Bhavani Devi practicing in Tokyo. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)
New Zealand, left, and India teams of the men's 49er men class sail in the Enoshima Yacht Harbour during a training session on the occasion of at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Fujisawa, Japan. (Image: AP)
New Zealand, left, and India teams of the men's 49er men class sail in the Enoshima Yacht Harbour during a training session on the occasion of at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Fujisawa, Japan. (Image: AP)
Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Divyansh Singh Panwar, of India, right, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Divyansh Singh Panwar, of India, right, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia training ahead of Tokyo Olympic 2020. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia training ahead of Tokyo Olympic 2020. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)
Judoka Shushila Devi during a training session at the Kodokan International Judo Centre at Tokyo Games village. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)
Judoka Shushila Devi during a training session at the Kodokan International Judo Centre at Tokyo Games village. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Olympic Games #Olympics 2020 #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
first published: Jul 22, 2021 05:57 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.