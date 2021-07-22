Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Indian athletes begin training at the Games village

Members of the India women's field hockey team gather during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

India’s first ever Olympic sabre fencer CA Bhavani Devi practicing in Tokyo. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)

New Zealand, left, and India teams of the men's 49er men class sail in the Enoshima Yacht Harbour during a training session on the occasion of at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Fujisawa, Japan. (Image: AP)

Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Divyansh Singh Panwar, of India, right, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia training ahead of Tokyo Olympic 2020. (Image: Twitter @Media_SAI)