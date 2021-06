More than a century after women first competed at the Olympic Games, female athlete numbers will finally be bordering at parity with those of the men at Tokyo 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)

The IOC has also changed its rules to allow one male and one female athlete to jointly carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the percentage of women athletes at the Olympics Summer Games, Olympics Winter Games and Youth Olympics Games – Winter & Summer. (Image: News18 Creative)

Women competed in Olympics for the first time in Paris, 1900. (Image: News18 Creative)