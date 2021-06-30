MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | A look at some of the discontinued events from the Games’ history

The always-evolving Olympic Games has come a long way to feature some of the most interesting and obscure events. There are many events that have made their way to become part of the Games in the past but some of them couldn’t manage to exist beyond the event.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
After a long halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to take place. The event will feature new Olympic sports, including surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, baseball and karate. The always evolving Olympic Games has come a long way featuring some of the most interesting and obscure events. There are many events that have made their way to the become part of the Games in the past but some of them couldn’t manage to exist further in the Games. Here are some of the forgotten events and disciplines from the Olympics Games in the past.(Image: AP)
After a long halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to take commence. This event will feature new Olympic sports, including surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, baseball and karate. The always-evolving Olympic Games has come a long way when it comes to featuring some of the most interesting and obscure events. There are many events that have made their way to become a part of the Games in the past but some of them couldn’t manage to exist beyond the event, Here are some of the forgotten events and disciplines from the Olympics Games in the past. (Image: AP)
200m obstacle swimming | Olympic appearances as sport: 1900 | This event, a combination of obstacles and swimming, was held in 1900 during the games in Paris for the first and the last time, so far. The race was held in the River Seine where swimmers had to first climb over a pole which hovered just above the water and then scramble over and under rows of boats to finish the race. Australia’s Frederick Lane took home gold, beating Austria’s Otto Wahle into silver. The event was held only once but was a lot of fun. (Image: Reuters)
200m obstacle swimming | Olympic appearance as a sport in: 1900 | This event, a combination of obstacles and swimming, was held in 1900 during the games in Paris for the first and the last time, so far. The race was held in the River Seine where swimmers had to first climb over a pole that hovered just above the water and then scramble over and under rows of boats to finish the race. Australia’s Frederick Lane took home gold, beating Austria’s Otto Wahle into silver. The event was held only once but was a lot of fun. (Image: Reuters)
Plunge for distance | The underwater diving event was first featured during the 1904 Olympic Games. It was the first time diving events were held at the Olympics. Plunge for distance was a diving long jump. Competitors drove into the pool from a standing position travel underwater furthest without moving their body for as long as possible. The diver’s body had to remain motionless until their face rose above water and their attained distance was measured. The event was only held once and was won by American William Dickey. (Image: Reuters)
Plunge for distance | Olympic appearance as a sport in: 1904 | The underwater diving event was first featured during the 1904 Olympic Games.This was a first for diving events  in the games. Plunge for distance was a diving long jump. Competitors drove into the pool from a standing position journey underwater furthest without moving their bodies for as long as possible. The diver’s body had to remain motionless until their face rose above the water and their attained distance was measured. The event was only held once and was won by American William Dickey. (Image: Reuters)
Underwater swim | The underwater swimming event made its way to Olympic Games only once, in Paris 1900. The event was not continued in any other Games because of lack of spectator appeal as per the IOC reports. The event took place in the Seine river and had a limit of 60 meters, where competitors were awarded two points for meter swum underwater and one point for each second they stayed underwater. Charles Devendeville from France won gold. (Image: Reuters)
Underwater swim | Olympic appearance as a sport in 1900 | The underwater swimming event made its way to Olympic Games only once in Paris 1900. The event was not continued to any other Games due to a lack of spectator appeal as per the IOC reports. This game also took place in the Seine river and had a limit of 60 meters, where competitors were awarded two points for meter swum underwater and one point for each second they stayed underwater. Charles Devendeville from France won gold. (Image: Reuters)
100m for sailor | The freestyle event for sailors held at 1896 Athens Olympics, was only open to sailors of the Greek Royal Navy. Only three competitors showed up for the race, guaranteeing all a medal. According to the IOC records the sailor were slower swimmers than expected, perhaps giving a reason for the end of the event. (Image: Reuters)
100m for sailor | Olympic appearance as a sport in 1896 | The freestyle event for sailors held at 1896 Athens Olympics, was only open to sailors of the Greek Royal Navy. Only three competitors showed up for the race, guaranteeing all a medal. According to the IOC records, the sailor was slower swimmers than expected, perhaps giving a reason for the end of the event. (Image: Reuters)
Tug of war | The event, known in almost everywhere in the world, took place at five Olympic Games between 1900 and 1920. After 1920 Games, Tug of War was removed from the Olympic Programme. The tug-of-war competition were held between two teams and the Danish-Swedish mix team won the first-ever event in 1920. (Image: Reuters)
Tug of war | Olympic appearance as a sport: 1900, 1904, 1908, 1912 and 1920 |  The event, known almost everywhere in the world, took place at five Olympic Games between 1900 and 1920. After the 1920 Games, Tug of War was removed from the Olympic Programme. The tug-of-war competition was held between two teams and the Danish-Swedish mix team won the first-ever event in 1920. (Image: Reuters)
All-Round Dumbbell Lifts | The competition was held only once at the Olympic Games in 1904. The event was designed to determine the strongest of the strong. The competitors were scored on the basis of their performance in ten different exercises performed over two days, five on each day. Scoring of the event was a bit complex. For the first nine events, the score was 5 points for first, 3 points for second and 1 point for third. For the last freestyle event to end the competition, a total of 25 points were in the hands of judges to award points to the top three contestants in any way the saw fit. Oscar Osthoff won gold in 1904 all-round dumbbell list event. (Image: Reuters)
All-Round Dumbbell Lifts | Olympic appearance as a sport: 1904 | The competition was held only once at the Olympic Games in 1904. This event was designed to determine the strongest of the strong. The competitors were scored on the basis of their performance in ten different exercises performed over two days, five on each day. The scoring of this event was a bit complex. For the first nine events, the score was 5 points for first, 3 points for second and 1 point for third. For the last freestyle event to end the competition, a total of 25 points were in the hands of judges to award points to the top three contestants in any way they saw fit. Oscar Osthoff won gold in the 1904 all-around dumbbell list event. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Olympic Games #Olympic Games history #Slideshow #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
first published: Jun 30, 2021 06:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.