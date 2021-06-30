Tokyo Olympics 2020 | A look at some of the discontinued events from the Games’ history

After a long halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to take commence. This event will feature new Olympic sports, including surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, baseball and karate. The always-evolving Olympic Games has come a long way when it comes to featuring some of the most interesting and obscure events. There are many events that have made their way to become a part of the Games in the past but some of them couldn’t manage to exist beyond the event, Here are some of the forgotten events and disciplines from the Olympics Games in the past. (Image: AP)

200m obstacle swimming | Olympic appearance as a sport in: 1900 | This event, a combination of obstacles and swimming, was held in 1900 during the games in Paris for the first and the last time, so far. The race was held in the River Seine where swimmers had to first climb over a pole that hovered just above the water and then scramble over and under rows of boats to finish the race. Australia’s Frederick Lane took home gold, beating Austria’s Otto Wahle into silver. The event was held only once but was a lot of fun. (Image: Reuters)

Plunge for distance | Olympic appearance as a sport in: 1904 | The underwater diving event was first featured during the 1904 Olympic Games.This was a first for diving events in the games. Plunge for distance was a diving long jump. Competitors drove into the pool from a standing position journey underwater furthest without moving their bodies for as long as possible. The diver’s body had to remain motionless until their face rose above the water and their attained distance was measured. The event was only held once and was won by American William Dickey. (Image: Reuters)

Underwater swim | Olympic appearance as a sport in 1900 | The underwater swimming event made its way to Olympic Games only once in Paris 1900. The event was not continued to any other Games due to a lack of spectator appeal as per the IOC reports. This game also took place in the Seine river and had a limit of 60 meters, where competitors were awarded two points for meter swum underwater and one point for each second they stayed underwater. Charles Devendeville from France won gold. (Image: Reuters)

100m for sailor | Olympic appearance as a sport in 1896 | The freestyle event for sailors held at 1896 Athens Olympics, was only open to sailors of the Greek Royal Navy. Only three competitors showed up for the race, guaranteeing all a medal. According to the IOC records, the sailor was slower swimmers than expected, perhaps giving a reason for the end of the event. (Image: Reuters)

Tug of war | Olympic appearance as a sport: 1900, 1904, 1908, 1912 and 1920 | The event, known almost everywhere in the world, took place at five Olympic Games between 1900 and 1920. After the 1920 Games, Tug of War was removed from the Olympic Programme. The tug-of-war competition was held between two teams and the Danish-Swedish mix team won the first-ever event in 1920. (Image: Reuters)