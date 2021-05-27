MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olymipcs: Here's how the preparations of athletes, officials are going amid COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Participants wearing protective face masks prepare for a compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics 3x3 basketball test event at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura - RC2RGN9N9N4X
Participants wearing protective face masks prepare for a compete at the Tokyo Olympics 3x3 basketball test event at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: REUTERS)
Competitors prepare to compete at men's park event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics skateboarding test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC2DFN92633Q
Competitors prepare to compete at men's park event during the Tokyo Olympics skateboarding test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Ryo Kosone of Japan prepares for the men's Discus Throw competition during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics athletics test event at Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC2FDN9I5Z9O
Ryo Kosone of Japan prepares for the men's Discus Throw competition during the Tokyo Paralympics athletics test event at Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event - Athletics - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - May 9, 2021. Officials wearing protective face masks prepare for an event at the morning session of the Athletics test event. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC21CN9QOHRE
Officials wearing protective face masks prepare for an event at the morning session of the Athletics test event. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event - Athletics - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - May 9, 2021. An official is seen amid preparations before the start of the morning session of the Athletics test event. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC20CN9KIB8I
An official is seen amid preparations before the start of the morning session of the Athletics test event. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Ariake Gymnastics centre, Tokyo, Japan - May 8, 2021 Event staff prepare the floor before the event REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC2GBN9F8SCQ
Event staff prepare the floor before the event (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event - Athletics - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - May 9, 2021. Officials prepare before the start of the morning session of the Athletics test event. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC20CN958A0I
Officials prepare before the start of the morning session of the Athletics test event. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
A ball person, wearing mask and gloves, prepares for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Rugby test event at Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, west of Tokyo, Japan April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC2V0N9RWNGA
A ball person, wearing mask and gloves, prepares for the start of the Tokyo Olympics Rugby test event at Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, west of Tokyo, Japan. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, is massaged by a chiropractor after a training session in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, April 22, 2021. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered earlier this year after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to cancel the boxing qualifiers due to take place in June and to allocate spots based on the rankings of recent years instead. "I can't say I am aiming for the next Olympics in Paris, but what I can do is try to keep working hard step by step, at any competitions ahead, small or big," Tsubata said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon SEARCH "NURSE BOXER" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES - RC291N967WL2
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, is massaged by a chiropractor after a training session in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. (Image: REUTERS)
Olympics - Chilean athletes and staff travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics receive COVID-19 vaccine - Santiago, Chile - May 20, 2021 A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - RC2SJN9VMM9S
Chilean athletes and staff travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics receive COVID-19 vaccine. A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Image: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)
