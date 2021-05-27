Tokyo Olymipcs: Here's how the preparations of athletes, officials are going amid COVID-19 pandemic

Participants wearing protective face masks prepare for a compete at the Tokyo Olympics 3x3 basketball test event at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: REUTERS)

Competitors prepare to compete at men's park event during the Tokyo Olympics skateboarding test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Ryo Kosone of Japan prepares for the men's Discus Throw competition during the Tokyo Paralympics athletics test event at Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Officials wearing protective face masks prepare for an event at the morning session of the Athletics test event. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

An official is seen amid preparations before the start of the morning session of the Athletics test event. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Event staff prepare the floor before the event (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Officials prepare before the start of the morning session of the Athletics test event. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

A ball person, wearing mask and gloves, prepares for the start of the Tokyo Olympics Rugby test event at Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, west of Tokyo, Japan. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, is massaged by a chiropractor after a training session in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. (Image: REUTERS)