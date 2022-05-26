English
    Tata IPL 2022 | Rajat Patidar's century helps Bangalore defeat Lucknow

    Rajat Patidar bludgeoned his maiden T20 century as Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated Lucknow Super Giants from the Indian Premier League with a 14-run win on May 25. Patidar, who only joined Bangalore as a replacement midway into the IPL after missing out in the original draft, smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in a superb knock of 112 off 54 balls, which lifted Bangalore to 207-4.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Rajat Patidar bludgeoned his maiden T20 century as Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated Lucknow Super Giants from the Indian Premier League with a 14-run win on May 25. Patidar, who only joined Bangalore as a replacement midway into the IPL after missing out in the original draft, smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in a superb knock of 112 off 54 balls, which lifted Bangalore to 207-4. (Image: IPL)
    Josh Hazlewood (3-43) picked up the key wicket of Lucknow skipper Lokesh Rahul (79) in the penultimate over which halted Lucknow's chase at 193-6. (Image: IPL)
    Bangalore will now take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on May 27 with the winner meeting Gujarat Titans in the final on May 29. (Image: IPL)
    Patidar dominated Lucknow's bowlers after his skipper Faf du Plessis fell for a golden duck when he edged fast bowler Mohsin Khan in the first over. (Image: IPL)
    Bangalore's giants -- Virat Kohli (25) and Glenn Maxwell (9) -- fell without contributing much, but Patidar dominated both pace and spin as he raised his fifty off 28 balls. (Image: IPL)
    Lucknow had its chances but Deepak Hooda couldn’t hold onto an easy catch of Patidar which could have reduced Bangalore to 130-5 in the 16th over. The miss cost Lucknow the game as Patidar blazed three sixes and two fours in the same over of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. (Image: IPL)
    Manan Vohra then couldn’t grab a tough chance in the next over of Mohsin before Patidar smacked the fast bowler over midwicket for a six and raised his dream century off just 49 balls. (Image: IPL)
    Patidar added 93 blistering runs with Dinesh Karthik (37) with Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera (0-54) going for 21 off his last over. (Image: IPL)
    Rahul and Hooda revived Lucknow’s chase with a meaningful 97-run partnership before Wanindu Hasaranga provided a crucial breakthrough in the 15th over. Hooda, who made 45 off 26 balls, hit the leg-spinner for two sixes before he was undone by a flatter delivery which knocked back his stumps. (Image: IPL)
    Hazlewood then removed Rahul and Krunal Pandya off successive deliveries with the Lucknow captain getting brilliantly caught at short fine leg by Shahbaz Ahmed. (Image: IPL)
    Harshal Patel, who struggled with his injured webbing of the bowling hand, bowled brilliantly to finish with 1-25 and got dangerman Marcus Stoinis caught at deep point in the death overs. (Image: IPL) (With inputs from AP)
    Tags: #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2022 #Lucknow Super Giants #RCB vs LSG #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow #Sports #Tata IPL #TATA IPL 2022
    first published: May 26, 2022 02:30 pm
