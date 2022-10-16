 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
T20 World Cup in photos: Namibia beat Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in opening match

Moneycontrol News
Oct 16, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs at the opener held at Australia's Kardinia Park stadium. Here are some standout moments from the match.

Team Namibia celebrate winning the T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.

Namibia's Jan Frylinck (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the T20 World Cup opener in Geelong's Kardinia Park. (Image credit: AFP) Namibia's Stephan Baard (L) and Gerhard Erasmus during the match. (Image credit: AFP) Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan run out during the match. (Image credit: AFP) Namibia's Bernard Scholtz collides with Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne (L) as he fields the ball. (Image credit: AFP)
Namibia's Zane Green takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. (Image credit: AFP) Here, Kusal Mendis is seen in action, dismissing Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton. (Image credit: AFP)
