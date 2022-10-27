 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India thrash Netherlands: Most expressive moments from the match

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 27, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

Virat Kohli’s quickfire of an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls helped India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, too, scored half-centuries but KL Rahul disappointed again.

Mohammed Shami appeals for a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav react at the end of their innings during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27. KL Rahul congratulates Bhuvneshwar Kumar after dismissing Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney, Australia, Thursday. Mohammed Shami appeals for a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27. Netherlands' Scott Edwards, left, watches the ball go past wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney, Australia, Thursday.
Arshdeep Singh appeals for an LBW against Netherlands' Fred Klaassen during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney, Australia, Thursday.
first published: Oct 27, 2022 06:15 pm
